Insider Selling: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) VP Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) VP Susan Burwig sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $10,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,737,500. This trade represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, reaching $606.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $532.82 and its 200-day moving average is $418.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $625.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,131,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $66,597,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $40,569,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 319.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.90.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

