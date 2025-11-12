Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.90.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.68. The stock had a trading volume of 290,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,329. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

