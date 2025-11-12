Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Franklin Wireless Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Franklin Wireless stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,003. Franklin Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 million, a PE ratio of -254.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

About Franklin Wireless

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.