Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Franklin Wireless Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of Franklin Wireless stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,003. Franklin Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 million, a PE ratio of -254.75 and a beta of 0.50.
About Franklin Wireless
