Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Issues Earnings Results

Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Semperit Ag Hld had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%.
Semperit Ag Hld Price Performance
Shares of Semperit Ag Hld stock remained flat at $3.47 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.35. Semperit Ag Hld has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Semperit Ag Hld Company Profile
