Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Receives $294.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 186,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 12.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

