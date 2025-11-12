PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PFN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,633. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.9% during the third quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

