National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Has $32.58 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.3% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $987.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $809.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $776.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $999.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.89.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

