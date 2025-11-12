Kelleher Financial Advisors Has $232,000 Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,056,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.3%

Chevron stock opened at $156.05 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.04. The stock has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.45.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.