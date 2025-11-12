iBio (IBIO) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 451 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare iBio to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of iBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of iBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iBio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio 1 0 0 1 2.50 iBio Competitors 4798 9965 16004 371 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 128.03%. Given iBio’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iBio has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares iBio and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iBio $400,000.00 -$18.38 million -0.71 iBio Competitors $440.93 million -$69.10 million -9.75

iBio’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than iBio. iBio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares iBio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio N/A -126.93% -83.06% iBio Competitors -2,625.49% -359.57% -43.35%

Volatility & Risk

iBio has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iBio’s peers have a beta of 10.24, meaning that their average stock price is 924% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iBio peers beat iBio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About iBio

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. In addition, it is developing recombinant proteins for third parties on a catalog and custom basis; and offers a range of process development, manufacturing, filling and finishing, and bio analytic services. iBio, Inc. has a license agreement with Planet Biotechnology, Inc. to develop therapeutics for infectious diseases; collaboration agreement with The Texas A&M University System for the development of coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine candidates; license agreement with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna; and collaboration agreement with CC-Pharming Ltd. The company is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.

