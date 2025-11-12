Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Up 12.6% – Should You Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.27 and last traded at GBX 0.26. 320,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,719,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23.

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.25.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Featured Stories

