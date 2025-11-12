Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04. 932,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,903,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Red Rock Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

