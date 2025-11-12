Symphony Financial Services Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Symphony Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 187,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $128.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.96.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

