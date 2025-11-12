Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA makes up approximately 4.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.2%

MUSA stock opened at $357.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.69. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 10.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

