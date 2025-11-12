Symphony Financial Services Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF $SIXG

Symphony Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Separately, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Connective Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Defiance Connective Technologies ETF stock opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $687.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.18. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44.

The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (SIXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Connective Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies involved in the rollout of connective technologies. Investments consist of 50 companies, selected and weighted based on market capitalization.

