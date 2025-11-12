Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of UHS FY2025 Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $21.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $20.33. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ FY2026 earnings at $22.86 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $25.14 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $242.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.20.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $224.58 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $229.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,286 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $87,373,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $83,333,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 426,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,381,000 after purchasing an additional 340,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

