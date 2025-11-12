M&G PLC Has $206.14 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

M&G PLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 88.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310,373 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 1.1% of M&G PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M&G PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $206,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,626,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 67,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,814 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of EBAY opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. President Capital raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Arete upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

