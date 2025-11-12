Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,443 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,896,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,658,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,557,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2%

ETR opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $98.58.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 63.21%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares in the company, valued at $975,659.58. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

