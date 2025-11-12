Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 597 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 207.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,781 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

