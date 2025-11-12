Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Buys 536 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.9% of Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Night Squared LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

