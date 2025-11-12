Stryker Corporation $SYK Stock Holdings Boosted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 27.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $363.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.33. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target (down previously from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.37.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

