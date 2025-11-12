CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $25,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $556.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 131.02 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $558.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Arete raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.