VeraBank N.A. Invests $287,000 in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:EMR opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

