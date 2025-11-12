Kelleher Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

About Nebius Group

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.