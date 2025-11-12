Renasant Bank Acquires 5,962 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.72.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

