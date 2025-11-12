Symphony Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,249 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Symphony Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.87. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

