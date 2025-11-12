iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stake Trimmed by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.