Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target to GBX 540

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 750 to GBX 540 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815.
Hilton Food Group Price Performance
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Steve Murrells acquired 12,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, for a total transaction of £79,402.91. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
