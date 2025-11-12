Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target to GBX 540

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 750 to GBX 540 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815.

Shares of HFG traded up GBX 2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 498. 21,059,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 480 and a 52-week high of GBX 966. The company has a market cap of £447.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 657.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 789.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Murrells acquired 12,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, for a total transaction of £79,402.91. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

