FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on November 26th

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstCash to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

FCFS opened at $162.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.66. FirstCash has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $166.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $935.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

