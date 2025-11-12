HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of ACRS FY2025 Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $249.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

