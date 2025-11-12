Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and traded as high as $9.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.1650, with a volume of 408,903 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 350.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

