Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and traded as high as $9.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.1650, with a volume of 408,903 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
