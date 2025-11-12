Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0 million-$550.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.5 million. Loar also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.930-0.980 EPS.

Loar Price Performance

NYSE:LOAR opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. Loar has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Loar alerts:

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Loar had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Loar’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOAR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Loar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Loar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Loar by 347.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.