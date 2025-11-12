Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.98. 562,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 667,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96.

Get Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF alerts:

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th.

About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.