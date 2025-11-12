Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 1,001 Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $443.27 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.42 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

