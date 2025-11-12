Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:MNRS) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:MNRS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.92. 61,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average session volume of 10,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Down 5.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 6.51.

Institutional Trading of Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF (MNRS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Bitcoin Miners index. The fund tracks an index of global companies that generate revenue from bitcoin mining activities or mining related services. Constituents are selected and weighted based on market-cap and revenue tied to the relevant theme.

