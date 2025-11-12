Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.85. 19,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 13,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.42% of Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Company Profile

Listed Funds Trust – Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by Listed Funds Trust. The fund is managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

