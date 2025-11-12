National Healthcare Properties (NASDAQ:NHPBP) Stock Price Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.
National Healthcare Properties Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.
National Healthcare Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%.
National Healthcare Properties Company Profile
NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Healthcare Properties
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- Trading Halts Explained
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for National Healthcare Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Healthcare Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.