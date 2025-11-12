Bailard Inc. Has $15.01 Million Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.8% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:DHR opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

