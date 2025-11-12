Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 44,146 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF $SPD

Austin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,146 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 178.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 182.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,741,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

SPD opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.74.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.