Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,497 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Austin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,876 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after purchasing an additional 893,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $142.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

