Bailard Inc. Sells 24,635 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,635 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,157,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,792,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 13,458,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

