SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX Shares Sold by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $729.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

