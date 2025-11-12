Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Purchased by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.27.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

