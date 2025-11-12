Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,946 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF $GAA

Austin Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,946 shares during the quarter. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 12.82% of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GAA opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.50. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2915 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

