Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM Shares Sold by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,160 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 1.13% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,735,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,001,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,232,000 after buying an additional 73,017 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,503,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after buying an additional 399,029 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 781,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 767,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 299,407 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

DFNM stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $48.49.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

