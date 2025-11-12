Matthew Tripp Acquires 852,842 Shares of BlueBet (ASX:BBT) Stock

BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Tripp acquired 852,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$204,682.08.

BlueBet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $216.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92.

BlueBet Company Profile

BlueBet Holdings Ltd provides sports and racing betting products and services to online and telephone clients through online wagering platform and mobile applications. BlueBet Holdings Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

