Matthew Tripp Acquires 852,842 Shares of BlueBet (ASX:BBT) Stock

BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Tripp acquired 852,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$204,682.08.
BlueBet Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $216.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92.
BlueBet Company Profile
