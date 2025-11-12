International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

