Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 115,183 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Austin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,183 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,545,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,517,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,073,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 59,154 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,201,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 73,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 874,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DFAR opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

