Midwest Trust Co Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $177.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.73 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a PE ratio of 423.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

