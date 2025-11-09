Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,559 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $314.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $864.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. KGI Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

