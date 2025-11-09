Sigma Planning Corp Sells 725 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF $PTF

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 329,668 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $396,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $84.05.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

